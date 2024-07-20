Cool and Wet Sunday Funday

Showers and thunderstorms will start to clear out of the area as we head into the late evening/early night hours. Our skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s to low 60s across Southern Colorado.

A cold front will come through dropping our highs for Sunday into the 70s across the region. Although it will be unseasonably cool. Some of our hometowns will have a wet start to their Sunday. The rain will stick around as we head into the afternoon, so if you decide to go out and enjoy the cooler weather make sure to have your rain gear. The good news is that there is no severe threat with these storms.

The cool temperatures, 70s and 80s, and rain chances will stick around for the start of the work week along with the afternoon/early evening chances for showers and t-storms.

Temperatures will start to increase with majority of us in the 80s, out east a couple towns could reach highs around 90 degrees. Rain chances will remain for the afternoon.

Temperatures will increase further for Wednesday with highs in the 80s to 90s, with lower chances for afternoon shower. For the remainder of the work week highs will be in the 80s to 90s with slight chances for showers in the afternoon.