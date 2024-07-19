Warmest Day of the Work Week with Afternoon Showers Continuing

Today we will continue the active pattern of starting the day off dry then there's afternoon/early evening showers and thunderstorms that will dry out as we head into our night. The only thing that will change is our highs, we will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s across Southern Colorado. This afternoon some isolated storms could become severe our main concerns are gust up to 60 mph and heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding, remember turn around don't drown if you see standing water.

We will dry out by the night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

A summer cold front will come through for the start of your weekend dropping our highs back into the 80s for Saturday. Our daily afternoon rain chances will continue. Then temperatures will continue to fall for your Sunday we'll have highs in the 70s to 80s with the afternoon rain chances remaining in the forecast as well.

The start of your work week will continue to have afternoon rain chances with highs remaining in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will increase back into the 80s Tuesday then into the 80s and 90s by Wednesday and 90s here by the end of your work week. The good news is our rain chances will begin decrease by the middle of next week and we will dry out by the end of the work week.