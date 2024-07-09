Temperatures Begin to Increase with Slight Afternoon Rain Chances

Today we will start to feel the increase in temperatures. We will have highs in the 80s to low 90s across Southern Colorado. We will have a slight chance for an afternoon shower, however these showers are isolated so not every hometown will experience them. Our skies will be mostly sunny!

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s with some hometowns on the eastern plains getting into the low 60s. We will keep our skies mostly clear.

As we head into the second half of our work week, we will start to feel the heat. This is due to a ridge that will start to build into our area and then becoming stationary, allowing for hot and dry weather. Wednesday we will highs in the mid to upper 80s to mid 90s, those warmer temperatures in the eastern plains. Thursday we will see highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s, some eastern plains hometowns will be near triple digits. The last day of the work week will be the hottest with highs in the 90s to 100s. We will have a slight chance for showers in the afternoon until Thursday, our mountain towns have the best chances seeing daily.

We will keep the 90s and 100s around for our weekend