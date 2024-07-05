Great Weather Continues for Your Long Holiday Weekend!

This morning will have temperatures in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado. We will increase to highs in the upper 70s to 80s across the region. We do have a slight chance for showers in the afternoon time. These showers will not last for long, so if you have any outdoor plans you may have to bring them inside for a brief moment. Our skies will be mostly sunny!

We will continue with the mostly clear skies as we head into tonight. Our lows will be in the 50s to low 60s yet again for Southern Colorado while our mountain towns will be cooler with lows in the 40s.

Saturday we will see an uptick in highs with temperatures in the 80s to 90s. We will continue with our slight chances for afternoon showers, if there is a shower that goes through your hometown it will be brief.

A cold front will come through late Saturday allowing temperatures to drop for Sunday and increase our chances showers. Highs will fall back down into the 80s.

The start of the work will be cool one with temperatures dropping to the upper 70s to 80s with our chances for an afternoon shower continuing.

Temperatures will increase as we head throughout the work week with 90s making a return by the middle end of the work week. Afternoon rain chances continues.