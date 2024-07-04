Fantastic Fourth!

A strong cold front came through late last night allowing us to start our Independence in the 50s to low 60s. The front will allow to have a breezy start to our day as well. Temperatures will increase into the 80s for highs today all across Southern Colorado. After multiple days of afternoon showers we will stay dry for the fourth with sunny skies. However due to the dry weather/low humidity and breezy weather there is a Red Flag Warning in effect starting at noon and lasting until 7 pm for Park county. We will keep you updated throughout the holiday here at KRDO13 if more areas are added to the warning.

Tonight some clouds will build back into the area with lows in the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few eastern towns may have lows around 60.

Friday we will keep the cooler temperatures around as we will have highs in the 80s yet again! We do have a slight chance at an afternoon shower/t-storm however I do not expect it to affect your holiday plans. Worse case scenario you may have to move your outdoor activities inside for a brief moment.

The rest of the holiday weekend is looking good! We keep temperatures in the 80s to low 90s for Saturday however another front is expected late Saturday into early Sunday therefore dropping our highs back into the 80s to finish out the holiday weekend. There is a slight chance for showers Sunday.

Start of the work will see temperatures increasing back into the 80s and 90s across Southern Colorado with a another slight chance for an afternoon shower.