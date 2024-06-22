Beautiful Sunday Funday

As we head into the early evening we will keep the slight chance for isolated showers. Then our skies will dry out and will be mostly cloudy. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for some hometowns.

Sunday is looking good for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. We will keep our rain chances at bay until the afternoon time and even then our chances for rain are slight and isolated. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for our hometowns. The eastern plains will see slightly higher temperatures with highs in the upper 90s and flirting with triple digits.

Heat will stick around for the start of your work week. Highs will remain in the 90s Monday and Tuesday, some hometowns could see triple digits. We stay dry during this time. Wet weather makes a return for the second of your work week. A cold front will come in on Friday dropping temperatures for the start of your weekend!