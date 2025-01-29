Evening/Overnight Snow Then Great Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy through the morning then variably cloudy into the evening hours. Snow showers late evening. Highs in the upper 30s near 40°.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers which could be moderate to heavy at times. Overnight lows in the 18° to 23° range. 2"-4"+ snow accumulation for lower elevations and a couple to several inches possible along the eastern slopes, Palmer Divide, and higher elevations.

THURSDAY: Overnight/morning snow could make for a tricky Thursday morning commute. Variably cloudy with a chance for snow showers, mostly during the morning hours, but a few afternoon snow/rain showers possible.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s near 60°.