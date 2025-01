WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures with lows 14° to 20°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high of 46°.

