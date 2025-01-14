Warmer Temperatures By Thursday but Big Cool-Down This Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 34° for Colorado springs and 37° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold temperatures with overnight lows 8° to 12°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs near 50°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Increase in clouds later in the day and snow showers possible overnight into Saturday.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper teens.

SUNDAY: After a morning low of 3° to 6° below zero, partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold with highs near 10°.