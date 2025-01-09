Skip to Content
Snow Showers Today-Very Cold Tonight

WEATHER ALERT DAY for snow along the Palmer Divide and high country.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a snow shower. Highs of 28° for Colorado Springs and 35° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows 5° to 8°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening snow showers with a high near 40° for Colorado Springs and mid 40s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 30s.

