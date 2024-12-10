Cold Start To Tuesday; Warm-Up Coming

TODAY: Cold start to the day with temperatures starting off in the low to mid teens. Single digit morning lows for Woodland Park and comparable areas/elevations. Otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high of 30° for Colorado Springs and 39° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold again with lows in the mid teens.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. Expect a high of 45° for Colorado Springs and near 50° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high near 50° for Colorado Springs and 52° for the Steel City.