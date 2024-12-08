Snow moves into Southeast Colorado with Slick Roads and Freezing Temperatures

Skies are going to start to cloud up just before the start of Monday's early morning rush hour. A few flurries are possible before 9 a.m., but the big surge of snow happens just before lunchtime.

Roads along I-25 in Colorado Springs will just be wet over the noon hour, but by mid afternoon, streets and driveways will be slushy, especially in neighborhoods west of the Interstate.

The snow will continue until around 4 p.m. and then it will head south where it will stall over the Colorado New Mexico border for the rest of the day. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 11 a.m. Monday for Pueblo, Huerfano and Western Las Animas counties where up to 6 inches of snow can be expected near the Spanish Peaks and La Veta Pass.

Temperatures will be cold, in the mid 30s both Monday and Tuesday. Milder temperatures in the 40s and 50s will return for the rest of the week.

Dress the kids warmly for the school day. It will be wintry when they come home in the afternoon