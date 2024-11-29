Cool But Sunny Weekend

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 48° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 46° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

