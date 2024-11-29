Cool But Sunny Weekend

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 46° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 48° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.