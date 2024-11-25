More Snow On the Way

MONDAY: Snow shower possible early, especially over Pueblo County, 1"+ accumulation possible then gradual clearing to partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. High of 38° for Colorado Springs and low 40s for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for a late day rain and/or snow shower. High of 55° for Colorado Springs and upper 50s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers, some could be moderate at times with a few inches of snow possible…more in the high country. High in the mid to upper 30s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.