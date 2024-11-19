Cooler Tuesday but Warmer Wednesday Through the Weekend

TODAY: Variably cloudy skies with a high in the mid to upper 30s for Colorado Springs and low 40s for Pueblo. Snow showers expected across the Continental Divide over to the Pike's Peak Region with a couple inches possible. There is also a chance for a few snow showers for Colorado Springs and El Paso County. Little no no accumulation possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 44° for Colorado Springs and 49° Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 55° for Colorado Springs and the Steel City.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high in the low to mid 60s for Colorado Springs and for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures a little cooler but still above normal in the upper 50s for Colorado Springs and near 60° for Pueblo.