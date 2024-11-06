Much More Snow Possible

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY… Snow showers possible through the day. Another 2"-4" of snow accumulation is possible today with more through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper

20s/low 30s for Colorado Springs and mid to possibly upper 30s for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with more snow through the day. A few to several inches more

possible. Highs in low the mid 30s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 30s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: More snow possible. Additional several inches of snow accumulation possible. High

in the low 40s for Colorado Springs and low 40s for Pueblo.