Nice Weekend, Snow Again Monday

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 62° for Colorado Springs and 66° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a high of 64° for Colorado Springs and 68° for Pueblo. Showers possible later in the day.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Expect a high of 59° for Colorado Springs

and 65° for Pueblo. More clouds later in the day.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain changing to snow during the overnight hours. More snow the higher in elevation you are.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for rain and/or snow showers. Morning commute may have driving hazards. High near 40° for Colorado Springs and in the mid 40s for Pueblo.