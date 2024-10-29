WEATHER ALERT DAY-Red Flag Warning

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY for today with a RED FLAG WARNING and WIND ADVISORY. Partly

cloudy to mostly sunny windy conditions. Winds 25-35mph with gusts up to 55mph possible.

Cooler temperatures with a high of 68° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo. FREEZE

WATCH also in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A chance for a light snow shower in the

morning. Much cooler high of 46° for Colorado Springs and 57° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures a little warmer. High of 53° for

Colorado Springs and 61° for Pueblo.