WEATHER ALERT DAY-Red Flag Warning

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY for today with a RED FLAG WARNING and WIND ADVISORY. Partly
cloudy to mostly sunny windy conditions. Winds 25-35mph with gusts up to 55mph possible.
Cooler temperatures with a high of 68° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo. FREEZE
WATCH also in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A chance for a light snow shower in the
morning. Much cooler high of 46° for Colorado Springs and 57° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures a little warmer. High of 53° for
Colorado Springs and 61° for Pueblo.

