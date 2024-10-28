Warm Monday; Much Cooler Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day, then gradual clearing. Breezy with warm temperatures. Red Flag Warning until 6:00pm. Expect a high of 76° for Colorado Springs and 79° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny once again with warm temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions with cooler temperatures. We will possibly have another day with a Red Flag Warning. High of 68° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A chance for a light snow shower in the morning. Much cooler high of 51° for Colorado Springs and 57° for Pueblo.