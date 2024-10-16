Skip to Content
Nice Today; Rain & Cool-Down Coming

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 72° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 74° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo. A slight chance for rain showers from the I-25 corridor to the west.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain showers, especially in the afternoon and overnight hours, depending on the timing of the passage of the cold front. High of 68° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with showers and a much cooler highs of 50° for Colorado Springs and 57° for Pueblo.

