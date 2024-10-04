Skip to Content
Weather

Cooler Today, Very Warm Saturday

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:24 AM
Published 3:48 AM

TODAY: Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 75° for Colorado Springs and 81° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another very warm day under sunny skies with a high of 86° for Colorado Springs and near 92° for Pueblo. If we hit these highs, they will be record highs.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be a much cooler but still above normal with a high of 75° for Colorado Springs and near 78° for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s for
Colorado Springs and mid 80s for the Steel City.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content