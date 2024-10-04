Cooler Today, Very Warm Saturday

TODAY: Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 75° for Colorado Springs and 81° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another very warm day under sunny skies with a high of 86° for Colorado Springs and near 92° for Pueblo. If we hit these highs, they will be record highs.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be a much cooler but still above normal with a high of 75° for Colorado Springs and near 78° for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s for

Colorado Springs and mid 80s for the Steel City.