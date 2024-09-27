Great Weekend Weather; Dry Weather Continues

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Expect a high temperature of 83° for Colorado Springs and 89° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, if not mostly sunny on Saturday with above normal but comfortable temperatures. High of 82° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 80s across El Paso County upper 80s for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with above-normal temperatures. Highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Highs should be a little cooler in the mid to upper 70s for Colorado Springs and low 80s for Pueblo.