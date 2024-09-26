Very Warm Today, More Sunshine Ahead

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures with 89° expected for Colorado Springs and 93° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Expect a high temperature of 84° for Colorado Springs and 88° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, if not mostly sunny on Saturday with warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 80s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 80s for Pueblo.