Lots of Sunshine and Warm Temperatures

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies again for Tuesday with temperatures near

where they should be this time of year. High of 76° for Colorado

Springs and 79° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and temperatures a little warmer with 82°

expected for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures with 86° expected

for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures

in the low 80s across El Paso County Friday AND upper 80s expected for

Pueblo County.