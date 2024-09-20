Warm Friday-Wet & Cool Weekend

FRIDAY: Another beautiful day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Expect warmer highs almost 10° above normal for this time of year of 87° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy skies. Rain will move in during the morning hours from south to north, impacting Las Animas County first, followed by Pueblo County and then El Paso County as we progress through the morning hours. It will be breezy to at times windy moderate to heavy rain possible at times and a chance for a few thunderstorms. There will be a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms

in southcentral parts of the state. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across El Paso County and low 70s across Pueblo County.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It looks as if the rain will continue but taper off through Saturday night into the first part of Sunday. Cooler lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for early scattered showers during morning. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid to upper 50s across El Paso County and near 60° across Pueblo.