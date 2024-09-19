Sunny Thru Friday, Wet & Much Cooler This Weekend

THURSDAY: Another nice day with mostly sunny skies...very similar to the weather we had Wednesday. High temperatures a little above normal at 80° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Warmer highs of 86° for Colorado Springs and 91° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, then an increase in clouds in the afternoon. Expect breezy to windy conditions with scattered afternoon rain which may become moderate at times with possibly a few thunderstorms. There is a small chance some thunderstorms may become severe, especially in Southern Colorado. Highs in the low 70s across El Paso County and near 80° across Pueblo County.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers during the morning. Temperatures will still be well below normal with an expected high in the low to mid 70s across El Paso County and mid to upper 70s for Pueblo.