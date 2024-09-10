PM Showers but Mostly Nice Weather

TUESDAY: Another nice day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for an afternoon shower, especially at higher elevations. High of 84° for Colorado Springs and 91° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance for an increase in clouds and a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 83° for Colorado Springs and 89° for

Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Thursday looks good with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. High for Colorado Springs of 85° and 92° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY THRU SUNDAY: The weekend is still looking good. Friday through Sunday expect Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 80s across El Paso County and Mid to upper 80s for Pueblo County.