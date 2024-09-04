Rain & Possible T-Storms This Afternoon/Evening

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the morning hours then an increase in clouds with a chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. There is a chance that some of the thunderstorms may become severe. High temperatures will be 85° for Colorado Springs and near 91° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Cooler highs across the area. The high for Colorado Springs is expected to be

74° and 85° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Friday is looking good with a return of mostly sunny skies with just a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs will begin warming up again from Friday through the weekend. High on Friday 80° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.