Sunshine Today, Rain Showers Tomorrow

TODAY: Another very nice day expected today with mostly sunny skies again and temperatures above normal with a high of 87° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies through the morning hours then an increase in clouds with a chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. There is a chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm during the afternoon. High temperatures will be 85° for Colorado Springs and near 91° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies a chance for an afternoon shower. Cooler high of 78° for Colorado Springs and 82° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High of 82° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo