Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe storms encompassing large hail (up to quarter size) and damaging winds (58+ mph or greater) are possible today inside the yellow-shaded region from now until-7pm

A severe t-storm watch has been issued for El Paso, Pueblo, Otero, Crowley, Lincoln, Kiowa, Cheyenne and Lincoln counties until 9pm tonight.

TUESDAY: A calmer day is expected on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will top out in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for an isolated storm. High in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo and across the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: A nice moisture flow moves back into the region late week to aid in more scattered afternoon showers/storms on Thursday with highs in the 80's and 90's