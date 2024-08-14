Skip to Content
Warming Trend Ahead

TONIGHT: Partly clear with overnight lows bottoming out in the 50's and 60's along and east of I-25. Some 40's and low 50's possible for low lying valleys around Teller county

TOMORROW: High pressure builds back in to the southwestern tier of the US allowing for a nice warm-up by Thursday. High temps will rebound above average in the 80's to low 90's with partly to mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Drier afternoons stay in the forecast through Friday and Saturday with above average temps in the 80's and 90's for the Pikes Peak region and mid-upper 90's from Pueblo to eastern plains.

Merry Matthews

