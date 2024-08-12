Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms

Skip to Content
THIS MORNING/AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies during the morning. An increase in clouds in the afternoon with a chance for showers possible thunderstorm. High of 84° for Colorado Springs
and 88° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm until midnight, then gradual clearing. Lows in the mid-50s for Colorado Springs and near 60° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon, light shower. High in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High in the mid-80s in Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

Chevy Chevalier

