2nd Cold Front=More Rain/Cooler Temps

THIS MORNING/AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy this morning then an increase in clouds and scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Cooler high of 86° for Colorado Springs and 91° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this evening until around midnight. Gradual clearing to partly cloudy skies through the overnight with mid to upper 50s for Colorado Springs and mid 60s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy during the morning then partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms and a warmer high of 96° for Colorado Springs and 101° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A second cold front of this week is scheduled to pass over during the night into Thursday. This will give the area a chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the low 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo.