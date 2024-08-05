Wetter Week With Roller Coaster Temperatures

Forecast for Monday Morning, 5 August 2024

THIS AFTERNOON: An increase in clouds after noon then scattered showers this afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Warm high of 92° for Colorado Springs and 98° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this evening until midnight. Partly cloudy skies through the overnight with lows in the low 60s for Colorado Springs and mid 60s for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies in the morning with a few more clouds and a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon and a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Highs a little cooler at 87° for Colorado Springs and 93° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers, mainly in the afternoon and/or evening. Expect a warm high of 93° for Colorado Springs and 99° for Pueblo.