Warm with Afternoon Showers Possible

THIS MORNING/AFERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly skies during the morning hours with an increase in cloud coverage in the afternoon. Chance for scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours with a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Warm high temperatures again with a high of 90° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for a scattered, light shower possible until just after midnight, then gradual clearing into the early morning hours. Overnight lows in the low 60s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 60s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers during the afternoon. High of 90° for Colorado Springs and 96° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures. High of 92° for Colorado Springs and 97° for Pueblo.