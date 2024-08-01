Warm with Potential Air Quality Concerns

THIS MORNING/AFERNOON: Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours and possibly a few clouds during the afternoon and evening hours. Warm, but not hot high temperatures with a high of 93° for Colorado Springs and 96° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows in the low 60s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 60s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy during the morning then partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers and a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. High in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and mid-90s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 91° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with above-normal temperatures. High of 92° for Colorado Springs and 98° for Pueblo.