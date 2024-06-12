More Hot Weather

THIS EVENING/OVERNIGHT: This evening expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few

light, passing shower. Tonight we will have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and lows

in the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Very warm temperatures Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-90s for

Colorado Springs and across El Paso County and 100 degrees for Pueblo County areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley,

Otero, Bent and Prowers Counties. With temperatures 95° to 105°, it can be dangerous,

especially for children and the elderly. Thursday afternoon we have a chnace for scattered

showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms which may become severe with high winds,

hail 1" or greater, and lightning.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY: We will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the

mid-80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s near 90° for Pueblo. Friday there is a good

chance for afternoon and evening rain, which could be moderate at times, and thunderstorms,

some of which could be severe with high winds, hail, and lightning. Saturday will be better

with partly cloudy skies and an afternoon and/or evening shower. Sunday we should be back

in the 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

POTENTIAL THREATS: With the warm to hot temperatures in place this week, flooding will

remain a threat along the Arkansas River Valley. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect until

further notice along the river from Canon City through Pueblo below the reservoir near

Avondale. The river is at minor flood stage and is expected to remain that way through

the week. The National Weather Service has also issued a FLOOD WATCH for the Arkansas

River from La Junta to the John Martin Reservoir.