Warm Weather-Possible Storms This Weekend

A great today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. The sunny weather will continue through at least Thursday and probably through a good portion of Friday. Friday afternoon there’s a chance for afternoon showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.



We are tracking the possibility of severe thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday as we have a chance for thunderstorms to become severe, especially during the afternoons. High winds, hail, and lightning are the main hazards. That will be the weather for Monday as well.

Temperatures are going to remain well above the normal for this time of year with highs a good 10-12 degrees above normal. There will be a cool down Sunday back to near-normal temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.