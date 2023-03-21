Skip to Content
Woodland Park chili cook-off to help local senior center

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, the Woodland Park Senior Organization hosted a chili cook-off and invited everyone in the community to come in and grab a bite.

Saturday's event had diet and vegan options and cornbread to help wash it all down.

Organizers Judy Dunn said the event was a great way to involve the community and connect them to an important resource.

"We appreciate this so much because getting the word out about the senior center," said Dunn. "Most people think that because Woodland Park is in our title that it's just for Woodland Park, but it's not. It's for all of Teller County and some of El Paso County as well."

Dunn said all the money raised by Saturday's cook-off will go straight back to the senior center.

