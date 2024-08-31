Changes coming to Colorado Springs bus schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New changes in the Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) schedule will go into effect on September 29.

Most of the schedule changes will extend bus service on the weekdays.

Route 24 : MMT will adjust the schedule time of Route 24 at South Carefree Cir. and Tutt Blvd. allowing riders more time to make their connection with Route 23.

: MMT will adjust the schedule time of Route 24 at South Carefree Cir. and Tutt Blvd. allowing riders more time to make their connection with Route 23. Route 18 : MMT will extend weekday evening service by three hours until 9:47 p.m.

: MMT will extend weekday evening service by three hours until 9:47 p.m. Route 19 : MMT will extend weekday evening service by one hour until 9:41 p.m.

: MMT will extend weekday evening service by one hour until 9:41 p.m. Route 39: MMT will extend weekday evening service by one hour until 9:20 p.m.

You can find more information about the MMT on their website.