Changes coming to Colorado Springs bus schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New changes in the Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) schedule will go into effect on September 29.

Most of the schedule changes will extend bus service on the weekdays.

  • Route 24: MMT will adjust the schedule time of Route 24 at South Carefree Cir. and Tutt Blvd. allowing riders more time to make their connection with Route 23. 
  • Route 18: MMT will extend weekday evening service by three hours until 9:47 p.m.
  • Route 19: MMT will extend weekday evening service by one hour until 9:41 p.m. 
  • Route 39: MMT will extend weekday evening service by one hour until 9:20 p.m. 

You can find more information about the MMT on their website.

Michael Logerwell

