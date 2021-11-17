El Paso County Sheriff’s Office raising money for cancer patients at UCHealth

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office extended its partnership with FOP Lodge 9 and the UCHealth Memorial Foundation to raise money for all patients receiving cancer care at Memorial.

The department purchased pink patches for deputies to wear during October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The money went towards the Memorial Hospital Foundation's Circle of Hope Fund.

Because Circle of Hope offers help to all cancer patients, EPCSO decided to wear the pink patches during the month of November as well.

The pink patches are available to purchase by clicking here. According to UCHealth, the proceeds help cover transportation, food, medical supplies, supportive cancer treatments not covered by insurance, and living expense of cancer patients.