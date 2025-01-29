Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Snow Tonight – Thursday

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds with temps in the 30's and 40's through the early evening hours.

TONIGHT: Snow AFTER 9-10pm and through Thursday AM Commute. Likely wrapping up around 2-3pm Thursday at the latest. Be prepared for slushy to slick roads Thursday AM commute through hwy 24 E-W and I-25 N through Palmer Divide.

THURSDAY: Snow through the morning commute with slushy to slick roads likely. Snow wrapping up around 2pm with chilly temps in the 30's and decreasing clouds through the evening

EXTENDED: Periods of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the 40's before a waring trend returns by the weekend as highs bounce back into the 50s to near 60° on Sunday

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

