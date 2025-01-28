Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Slushy, Snow Wednesday through Thursday morning

Rest of Today: Calm and fair weather skies prevail through the evening with temps dropping into the 30 after sunset

TONIGHT: Calm and chilly with overnight lows in the 20's with increasing clouds across the I-25 corridor as snow works south to north across the forecast region.

WEDNESDAY SNOW: Snow returns to southern Colorado by Wednesday with timing around mid-morning for areas west of I-25, early afternoon along and I-25 and lasting through Thursday morning. Right now, light to moderate snow expected (1-3" to 2-5") along and east of I-25 with higher terrain areas around 6-10" for Sangres

THURSDAY: Snow showers across the Palmer Divide and northern El Paso country may make for a slick, wet commute to work Thursday morning. Decreasing clouds by the afternoon with highs in the 30's

EXTENDED: Calm and fair weather skies prevail through Friday and the upcoming weekend with highs in the 30's and 40's

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

