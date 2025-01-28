WEATHER ALERT: Slushy, Snow Wednesday through Thursday morning

Rest of Today: Calm and fair weather skies prevail through the evening with temps dropping into the 30 after sunset

TONIGHT: Calm and chilly with overnight lows in the 20's with increasing clouds across the I-25 corridor as snow works south to north across the forecast region.

WEDNESDAY SNOW: Snow returns to southern Colorado by Wednesday with timing around mid-morning for areas west of I-25, early afternoon along and I-25 and lasting through Thursday morning. Right now, light to moderate snow expected (1-3" to 2-5") along and east of I-25 with higher terrain areas around 6-10" for Sangres

THURSDAY: Snow showers across the Palmer Divide and northern El Paso country may make for a slick, wet commute to work Thursday morning. Decreasing clouds by the afternoon with highs in the 30's

EXTENDED: Calm and fair weather skies prevail through Friday and the upcoming weekend with highs in the 30's and 40's