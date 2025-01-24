Skip to Content
Cold and Snow Saturday, Warmer Sunday

Rest of Today: Warm with highs in the 40's to near 50° with partly sunny skies. Evening temps through 9pm in the 30's and low 40's under dry skies

TONIGHT: Cold front sweeps in yielding temps in the single digits to teens across Southern Colorado with snow showers developing through the morning time-frame.

SATURDAY: Cold Saturday with highs in the teens and 20's and VERY light snow due to the cold air in place .....some roads could become lightly coated yielding slick spots.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with highs hovering in the mid-low 30's under partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon

EXTENDED: Calm and seasonal through Tuesday of next week with highs in the 30's and 40's before another chance of snow arrives Wednesday

