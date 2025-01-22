ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT AHEAD

Rest of Today: Chilly and mostly cloudy with narrow bands of snow will tapering off around 5pm

TONIGHT: skies gradually clearing with overnight lows in the single digits to subzero across Teller county.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with chilly highs in the 20's with windchill in the single digits. Winds will be calm across lower terrain areas 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED: Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 40's to near 50° ahead of another cold front moving in through Saturday and Sunday triggering another round of light snow possible along I-25 and higher terrain areas west of I-25