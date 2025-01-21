ANOTHER COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY

Rest of Today: Calm and fair weather skies with a mix of clouds and sun through the evening. We made it to 33 degrees in Colorado Springs.

TONIGHT: Not near as cold with overnight lows in the low teens to single digits with calm winds in place through sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny in the morning to mostly cloudy by the afternoon as another cold front arrives yielding highs in the 20's to near 30° with windchill in the single digits. Winds will gust out of the NW at around 25-35 mph along and east of I-25. A few isolated bands of snow may develop along and east of I-25 with a light dusting possible; however, most areas stay dry.

EXTENDED: Thursday brings warmer temps back to the region as highs bounce back into the 30's to low 40's under partly sunny skies. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 40's to near 50° ahead of another cold front moving in through Saturday and Sunday triggering another round of light snow possible along I-25