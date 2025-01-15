Extreme Cold Ahead This Weekend

Rest of Today: Calm and sunny with highs close to seasonal averages in the 30's to low 40's

TONIGHT: Although not as cold, still chilly with overnight lows in the teens under partly clear skies and calm winds.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs above average in the 40's to near 50° along and east of I-25

POLAR PLUNGE THIS WEEKEND: Forecasted temps are expected to ONLY be in the single digits for highs with overnight lows well below zero. This means windchill will be EVEN LOWER and falling in the in the moderate to potentially dangerous category yielding any exposed skin subject to potential frostbite if exposed for more than 15-20 min depending on windspeed at the time.

FUN FACT: This weekend, a weaker Polar Vortex will allow really cold air to move south; HOWEVER, the Polar Vortex is NOT expected to invade the U.S. It won't make it that far south.

Yes, a piece of it does move into southern Canada (Hudson Bay) which; in turn, will allow EVEN COLDER air to push south into the U.S.