CALM WEEK AHEAD

Rest of Today: calm and clear for the remainder of the day. Evening temps drop quickly into the teens through midnight.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds with frigid overnight lows in the single digits.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 30's along the I-25 corridor with some areas across the far Eastern Plains reaching near 40°

EXTENDED: Calm and fair weather skies prevail through the end of the week. We are still over 4 days out but models are showing signals for a BIG BLAST of arctic air likely to surge across the lower 48 bringing a chance for snow Friday night-Saturday with high temps for Colorado in the single digits Saturday, overnight lows sub-zero which will lasts into Monday of next week