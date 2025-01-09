Skip to Content
Video

Snow and Strong Winds Tapering Off This Evening

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:36 PM

Rest of Today: High Winds tapering off, breezy through 10pm (20-30 mph gusts) and then calmer after midnight with intermittent wind between 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing out with overnight lows in the single digits.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the 30's for Colorado Springs and upper 30's for Pueblo. Calm winds between 5-10 mph

EXTENDED: Another disturbance arrives in the high country Friday night bringing light to moderate snow to the mountains for elevations above 10k feet. This system will bring a chance for snow across the I-25 corridor Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content