WEATHER ALERT: Thursday AM Snow

Winter Weather Advisories now issued for Thursday morning snow. Winds will be a component tomorrow, gusts around 20-30mph could produce white-out conditions/reduced visibility over Monument Hill. Most of the accumulations happen between 6a-10am

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 20's, snow likely between 4am around the Palmer Divide then spreading south through the mid-morning time-frame.

TOMORROW: Cloudy, chilly and blustery with highs in the 30's. Quick coating of snow Thursday morning commute lingering into the afternoon around higher terrain areas. Slick roads likely

EXTENDED: Skies partially clear out Thursday night with a return to partly sunny skies for Friday and slightly warmer temps in the 30's to near 40°

